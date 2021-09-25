Quilter Plc Sells 683 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.03. 2,308,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,882. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 871.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

