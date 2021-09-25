Quilter Plc Trims Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,847 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 63,049 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.03. 13,311,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,423,656. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.