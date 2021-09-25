RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.26

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $11.14. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 15,168 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 4.1% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth $582,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

