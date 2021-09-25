Radix Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.92 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042580 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

