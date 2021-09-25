Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $195,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

