Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 427 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

