Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

