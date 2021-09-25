Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.