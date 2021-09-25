Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,354 shares of company stock worth $1,912,115 in the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.