Raymond James Reiterates “C$8.00” Price Target for Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.14.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.65. The company has a market cap of C$191.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$5.16.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

