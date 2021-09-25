Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

CVE:ITR opened at C$3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$191.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

