Raymond James Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to “Strong-Buy”

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

