Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,700 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

