Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Insider Purchases A$50,200.00 in Stock

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Joshua Pitt purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,200.00 ($35,857.14).

Joshua Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Joshua Pitt purchased 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27).

On Monday, September 20th, Joshua Pitt 1,000,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Pitt acquired 205,977 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$832,147.08 ($594,390.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

