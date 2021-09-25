Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

