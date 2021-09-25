RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post $23.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $22.81 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $90.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

RDHL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDHL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.47. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

