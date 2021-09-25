Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,365 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

