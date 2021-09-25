Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 8,675 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Twitter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 168,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 57.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.22 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

