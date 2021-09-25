Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $8,587,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

