Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 70.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

