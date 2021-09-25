Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248,248 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

