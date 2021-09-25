Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 86 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $161.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.46 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

