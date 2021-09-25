Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,210 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,097,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

