Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

