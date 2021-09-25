Reviewing Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telefónica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.79 $9.84 million N/A N/A Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.55 $1.81 billion $0.59 8.14

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Telefónica pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuvera Communications and Telefónica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 2 6 3 0 2.09

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04% Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19%

Summary

Telefónica beats Nuvera Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

