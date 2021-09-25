Reviewing Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.10 $38.76 million $0.72 5.64

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pioneer Merger and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 156.16%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 24.88% -97.78% 61.56%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Pioneer Merger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

