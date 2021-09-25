Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 60.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

