Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

