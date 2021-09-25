RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $189.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of -0.50. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at $155,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

