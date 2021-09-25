Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 25,563 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,829,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,187,000.

TVTX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

