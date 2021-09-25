Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of The Manitowoc worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Manitowoc by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 561,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 235,116 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $749.81 million, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.