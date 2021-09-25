Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,518 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Antares Pharma worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 996,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 922,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

