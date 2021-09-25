Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 10,191 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 153.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Skillz by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Skillz by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.