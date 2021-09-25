Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,937 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 83.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $84.03 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.