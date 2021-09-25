Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,161,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 440,419 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 490.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 266,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.24 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

