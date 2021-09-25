Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 23 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Markel were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 3.2% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,310,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,227.00 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,239.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,206.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

