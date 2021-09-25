Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,247 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.85 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

