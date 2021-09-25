Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.88

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.50. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 10,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 97,478 shares of company stock valued at $774,024. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

