Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 133,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,822,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

RMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $694.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

