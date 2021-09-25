Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€114.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €79.28 ($93.27) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

