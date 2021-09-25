Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.