Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,528.40 ($19.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,536.25 ($20.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,430.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,391.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

