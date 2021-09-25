Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

