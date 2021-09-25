Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY opened at $42.04 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,902 shares of company stock worth $6,037,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.