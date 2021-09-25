Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 144.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 109.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

