Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,817 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

