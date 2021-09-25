Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

