Sagil Capital LLP Invests $6.25 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 4.3% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after acquiring an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after acquiring an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 408,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

