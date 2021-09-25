Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.45.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
