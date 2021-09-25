Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.45.

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

