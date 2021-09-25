Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,523,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 306,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 299,322 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 290,577 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.60 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

